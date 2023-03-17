Terry Thomas “T-Tom” Graves born May 30, 1965, died March 14, 2023.
Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 from Noon until 2:00 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will follow with James Senn officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Terry was a skilled and talented builder and carpenter. He loved working with his hands and bringing his visions to life. Terry never met a stranger and was loved by all that knew him. He will be dearly missed by his business partner and dear friend, Vinny Grosso, who was always willing to take a leap of faith with him.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Alberta Graves; brothers, Bobbie O’ Neal Graves and Gary Don Graves; sister, Brenda Purser.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Graves; daughter, Misty Dawn Graves; sons, William O’Neal Graves, Matthew Thomas Graves, and Luke Ryan Graves, all of Florence; sisters, Helen Walker (Eddie), Linda Keeton (Jimmy), Sharon Roberson (Gary), Lisa May (Sammy), all of Florence, Janice Hendon of Athens, AL, and Rebecca Bates of Cypress Inn, Tennessee. Numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Walker, Heather “ Henry” Etienne, Jonathan Hendon, Blake Hensley, Kahne Talley, and Daniel Aday.
