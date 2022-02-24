FLORENCE — Terry H. Clemons was born in Loretto, Tennessee on July 8, 1954, the son of the late Jeanette Clemons Smith. He departed this life on February 21, 2022, in Florence, Alabama at his home after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 67.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Cloverdale Church of Christ and a graveside service will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery with Bro. David Highland officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
On June 3, 1977, he was united in marriage to Judy Fulmer Clemons who survives. He was a loving husband, father and Pop.
Terry was a member of Hydes Chapel Church of Christ. He was an over the road truck driver for over 30 years working for R&D Trucking, VMAC, Aqua Glass, Spectrum, OK Produce, Harris Express and most recently Volunteer Sod. He loved to collect guns and enjoyed many mornings with his Homeside Breakfast Club.
Other than his loving wife Judy of 44 years, he is survived by his granddaughters, Sidney and Lainey Creasy and their father, Wesley Creasy; Uncle Bennie Gayle Clemons (Doris); brother-in-law, Robert Fulmer; sisters-in-law, Joyce Morris (Sammy) and Janet Gean; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jennifer Clemons Creasy; mother, Jeanette Smith; stepdad, Ottis Smith; grandparents, Tony and Verlie Clemons; brother, Charles Lefan; uncle and aunt, Buddy and Margaret Clemons; in-laws, SJ and Volion Fulmer; special sister and brothers-in-law, Ray and Joan Clingan, Dale Gean.
Special thanks to NAMC 5th floor and Encompass Hospice. Serving as pallbearers: Chris Clingan, Michael Gean, Jacky West, Jamie Highland, Bradley Young, Randy McMurtrey, Tommy Condrey, Mark McFall. Honorary pallbearers are his buddies at Homeside and David West. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Loving you changed my life. It should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same.
Commented