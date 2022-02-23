FLORENCE — Terry H. Clemons, 67, died February 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Cloverdale Church of Christ and a graveside service will immediately follow in the adjoining cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

