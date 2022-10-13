TUSCUMBIA

Terry Wayne Hinton, of Tuscumbia, passed away, Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.

Terry was a native of Lauderdale County and was employed by Van Leigh RV Motorhome Manufacturer in Burnsville, MS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Wright Hinton; parents, Leonard and Laura Hinton; in-laws, Ovid and Bobbie Wright; brother-in-law, Bill Wright; sister, Sandra Hinton; brothers, L.B., Phillip, and Tommy Hinton.

He is survived by his brothers, Johnny Hinton and Chris Hinton; special friend, Fredia Rice; sister-in-law, Kim Bogus (Eric); nieces, Cassanda Looney (Paul), April Rhodes, Vicky Dorton (Devon); nephews, Levi Bogus (Anna), Scott Wright (Lacey), Jamie Wright (Kristi).

Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

