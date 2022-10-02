LEIGHTON — Terry Joe Elledge, 68, died September 29, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

