HATTON — Terry Joe Mardis, 53, died March 25, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hatton Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Masterson Cemetery. Terry Joe was married to Brandy Mardis. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.