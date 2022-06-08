FLORENCE
Terry Keith Wilkins, 67, of Florence, entered peacefully into eternal rest on June 4, 2022, setting him free from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Terry was born on September 10, 1954 in Winston County and became a resident of Florence during early childhood. He was a graduate of Bradshaw High School. He attended the University of North Alabama for three years and continued his studies for an additional two years at Nashville State Technical Institute studying electrical and biomedical engineering. He began employment at Humana Hospital in Florence as a biomedical tech in clinical engineering and continued his career at Shoals Hospital until he retired. He was recognized and awarded on several occasions for his exemplary work in his field.
He had a deep appreciation for music and a gift of playing guitar by ear. He loved the beauty of nature. An avid fisherman, his most loved hobby was studying the science of fishing, and he occasionally participated in bass tournaments in the Shoals.
Terry was very intelligent, a deep thinker, and a good provider. He did everything with a spirit of excellence. He had a caring and tender heart, many friends who loved him dearly, and was highly respected by his co-workers and peers.
In his later years, he became especially interested in reading his Bible and spent much of his time studying the Scriptures daily. He had a deep love for Jesus and eagerly gave his life to Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Wilkins and Nora Lynn Wright Wilkins, and brother, Rex Myron Wilkins.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Parker Wilkins; daughters, Scarlett Wilkins Thompson (John) and Heather-Lauren Wilkins; three grandchildren, Bonnie Elizabeth Thompson and Ava Claire Thompson; John-Parker Aldridge; sister, Renee Wilkins Brown; nephew, Zachary Brown; niece, Stephanie Wilkins Morrow (Taylor); great-nephew, (Cole Morrow)
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ, with a memorial service following. Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated. Miles Stutts, close family friend, is officiating. Honorary pallbearers are John Thompson, John-Parker Aldridge, Troy Thompson, and his many friends whom he loved dearly.
Special thanks to Dr. Geldmacher and staff of UAB Neurology/Kirkland Clinic for their care and encouragement during Terry’s illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mars Hill Bible School Bass Anglers Fishing Team.
