FLORENCE — Terry Ken Staggs, age 57, of Florence, passed away April 18, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday in July.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elsie Staggs. Survivors include his daughter, Maygen Kelley; sisters, Regina Davis (Frank) and Lisa McHale (David); brother, Chris Staggs; nieces and nephews, Hunter Staggs, Jeffery Davis (Heather), Kayla Davis, Trista Davis, Matt Hollis, Samanda Holland, Ande Whitten and Gage McHale.
Terry was an avid Crimson Tide fan. He was a kind and loving person who loved to make people laugh. He was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Helen Keller Hospital, Nancy Webb, Tennessee Valley ENT Clinic, Dr. McGarrah, and Clearview Cancer Institute for their loving care.
