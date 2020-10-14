TOWN CREEK — Terry L. Jones, 66, died October 10, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

