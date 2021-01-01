RUSSELLVILLE — Terry Lynn Edwards, 63 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away December 30, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. He was born May 14, 1957, in Franklin County, AL to J.B. and Betty Sue Edwards.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Brenda G. Edwards, Helen S. Blankenship, Shelia A. Whiting, Joe D. Edwards, Danny W. Edwards, and Darryle G. Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Edwards; his stepchildren, Judy (Kenneth) Moore, Donny (Suzann) O’neal, and Ronnie (Shannon) O’neal; Five stepgrandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Edwards, Greg Blankenship, Steven Frederick, Andrew Edwards, Blake Frederick, Hunter White, and Chase White.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
