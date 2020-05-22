FLORENCE — Terry Lynn Pierce, 72, was born in California and died May 18th, 2020 in Florence AL. He worked as a skilled craftsman and carpenter, and was known far and wide for his sarcasm and wit as well as his unending support for his loved ones. He beamed with pride over his family and is survived by his children Sheila Solly (William Solly), Jimmy Pierce (Misty Pierce), and Stacy Hamilton (Mary Ruth Hamilton) as well as his sisters Constance Whitley and Angie Byram. His grandchildren include Josh Pierce, Skye Comstra Desai (Sachin Desai), Jessica Corbett (Ben Corbett), Jacob Pierce, Sean Comstra, Roman Sherrod (Alicia Sherrod) and his great-grandchild Julia Corbett. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service is being held on May 20th, 2020. Terry Lynn Pierce, 72, was born in California and died May 18th, 2020 in Florence AL. He worked as a skilled craftsman and carpenter, and was known far and wide for his sarcasm and wit as well as his unending support for his loved ones. He beamed with pride over his family and is survived by his children Sheila Solly (William Solly), Jimmy Pierce (Misty Pierce), and Stacy Hamilton (Mary Ruth Hamilton) as well as his sisters Constance Whitley and Angie Byram. His grandchildren include Josh Pierce, Skye Comstra Desai (Sachin Desai), Jessica Corbett (Ben Corbett), Jacob Pierce, Sean Comstra, Roman Sherrod (Alicia Sherrod) and his great-grandchild Julia Corbett. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service is being held on May 20th, 2020.