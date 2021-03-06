HALEYVILLE — Terry Lynn Slatton, 73, died March 4, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

