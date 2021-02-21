TUSCUMBIA — Terry Austin Malone, 76, of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. There will be a private family graveside at Cane Creek Cemetery, with Dr. Randy Thompson officiating.
Terry was a native of Colbert County and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Tuscumbia. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from LSU and was a lifelong LSU fan. Terry was passionate about The Gideons International whom he was involved with for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Doris Jean Malone; and brother, Michael Malone.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dottie Malone; children, Patrick A. Malone (Donna) and Angie Malone; grandchildren, Avery Malone, Kylie Dann (Trevor), Michael, Sophia, and Rachel Malone; brother, Philip Malone (Connie); sister, Linda Owens (Wayne); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO BOX 740248, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
