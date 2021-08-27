TUSCUMBIA
Terry Martin Sherron, 66, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, from 12:00 - 1:45 p.m. at Highland Park Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 at the church with Mike Brooks officiating. A private interment will take place in Allsboro Cemetery, Cherokee. A livestream of the service will be available on the Highland Park Church of Christ Facebook page.
Terry was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division. Terry worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, retiring as Deputy Chief of the Tuscumbia Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Sue Sherron.
Terry is survived by his children, Jon Sherron (Brooke), of Athens, Jenny Hyche (Cody), of Athens, Katie King (Chris), of Tuscumbia, and Alex Sherron, of Muscle Shoals; sister, Janet Sherron; and grandchildren, Jack Sherron, Blakely Sherron, Brayden King, Ava King, Scarlett Sherron, Evie Hyche, and Aiden Hyche.
Pallbearers will be Matt Senkbeil, Stuart Setliff, Jeremy Wear, Tony Logan, George Henley, and Steven Higginbotham. Jack Sherron, Brayden King, and Aiden Hyche will serve as honorary pallbearers.
