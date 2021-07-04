FLORENCE — Terry Eugene May, age 56, passed away July 2, 2021. A celebration of his life is being planned by the family. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Cherries and infrastructure on Biden's plate in Michigan
- DA files suit against Florence Inn & Suites
- Cypress Lakes Golf & Tennis Facility getting new pump system
- Bucks beat Hawks to reach first NBA Finals since 1974
- Committee to analyze state's COVID-19 response
- With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start
- Pogacar takes command of Tour de France after climb in the Alps
- Hospital Officials Say Vaccination Significantly Lessens Hospital Admittance
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged after scuffle with deputies
- Shoals musician, businessman Jerry McGee has died
- Florence man reported missing since June 11
- Lauderdale deputy charged with domestic violence
- Lauderdale School Board fills Rogers principal position
- Motorcyclist struck in Florence
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post
- ALDOT bills Sheffield $307K for services
- Colbert County chief deputy wraps up 25-year career
- Isbell family's cornfield generosity a blessing
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged after scuffle with deputies
- Lost Pizza Co. coming to 2 cities in Alabama
- Statewide BOLO put out on woman believed armed and dangerous
- Shoals musician, businessman Jerry McGee has died
- Florence man reported missing since June 11
- Jerry Wayne McGee
- Jerry Wayne McGee
- Lauderdale deputy charged with domestic violence
- Lauderdale School Board fills Rogers principal position
- Motorcyclist struck in Florence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented