CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA — Terry N. Tate, age 72, passed away at his home in Chatsworth, GA on May 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Delamar Tate; his children, Julie Tate Patterson (Chris) of Tampa, FL, Brandon Tate (Erica) of Kansas City, MO, and Ben Tate (Jill) of Washington, PA; stepchildren, Erin Alexander of Chatsworth, GA and Tyler Briley of Harvest, AL; eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A private memorial service to be held at a later date.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.