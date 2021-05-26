CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA — Terry N. Tate, age 72, passed away at his home in Chatsworth, GA on May 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Delamar Tate; his children, Julie Tate Patterson (Chris) of Tampa, FL, Brandon Tate (Erica) of Kansas City, MO, and Ben Tate (Jill) of Washington, PA; stepchildren, Erin Alexander of Chatsworth, GA and Tyler Briley of Harvest, AL; eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Commented