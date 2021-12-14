HUNTSVILLE — Terry Wayne Plant II, 29, passed away December 6, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, 1 p.m. until service time beginning 2 p.m. at Rocky Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

