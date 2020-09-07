IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Terry Ray Booker, 66, died September 5, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Eastport Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eastport Cemetery Fund by calling Patsy Wilson at (662) 423-8337. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

