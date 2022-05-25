MADISON — AUGUST 12, 1940 - MAY 18, 2022 — Terry Reynolds Bynum was born August 12, 1940 to the late Emmett and Ellen Sherrod Bynum of Town Creek, Alabama.
Terry attended Leighton Training School and went to graduate from Tennessee State University where he majored in Education with a specialty in Science. He furthered his education and did graduate studies at Fisk University. Terry taught in the Courtland School System and later transferred to Calhoun Community College in Athens, AL where he taught Physical Science from 1969 to 1998 before retiring.
Terry was married to the late Sylvia Askins Bynum for 33 years.
Growing up, Terry was a member of the Bethel Colbert Church in Leighton, AL. Later on in life, Terry became a member of the Madison Freewill Baptist Church where he attended faithfully and served as head usher until his health began to fail.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Exzene Goldston and Kathleen Long; brothers-in-law, Walter R. Goldston, Joseph Long Sr., Ralph Metcalf and Thomas Askins; sister-in-law, Peggy Askins and nephew, Bobby Gholston.
Terry is survived by son, Timothy (Cassandra) Thomas; stepson, Reginald (Veronica) Askins; sisters, Josephine Metcalf and Gloria (Lawrence) Huffman; grandchildren, Hannah, Avery and Cassidy Thomas, Kyron Leslie, Courtney (Matthew) Wong, Matthew Askins, Jameelah and Aziz Nasheed; two great-grandchildren; sisters- in-law, Delorse (Richard) Lewis, June and Alice Askins; brother-in-law, Emmett Johnson; cousin T. R. Sherrod Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and a lifelong friend, Timothy Vinson.
Terry was fondly called “Sonny” by his family. He loved his sisters, family, teaching, cooking, training young men at the church to be ushers and how to dress for the part, and keeping hidden his secret recipes.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, May 26th at the Madison Freewill Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Harrison officiating. Interment will be in the Madison Memory Gardens. The Bynum family will receive guests 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 26th at Madison Freewill Baptist Church prior to service time. Royal Funeral Home, Inc. will be directing.
