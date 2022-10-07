LEIGHTON — Terry Royd Smith of Leighton, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the age of 64. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel today, October 7, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Troy Fisher will officiate the service.
Preceding Terry in death was his mother, Ruby Smith; sister, Beverly Kaye Smith; and brother, Phillip Smith.
Survivors include his father, James Smith; sister, Jana Pennington (Roger); nephews, Blain Davenport, Dustin Davenport (Stephanie Cosbie), Brandon Davenport, and Jordan Smith; great-nephew, DJ Davenport; special friend, Shawn Allonby; as well as a host of loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Davenport, Brandon Davenport, Jordan Smith, Clay Kelly, Channing Spires, and Warren Daily.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
