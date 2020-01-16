KILLEN — Terry W. Tipper, 71, of Killen, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Terry was a loving husband, devout father and best known as Papa to the children he treasured most. However, nothing compared to the love that he had for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He spent his life telling others the story of grace and salvation.
Terry was a longtime resident of Lauderdale County and graduated in 1966 from Lauderdale County High School. He was employed as an electrician by Lauderdale County Schools for 33 years and well known by both staff and students for his love of life and laughter. He was most passionate about serving as a pastor for more than 30 years at many churches throughout North Alabama and Tennessee. After retirement, he loved to travel, working on his farm, but mostly just being “Papa.”
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with William Brewer and David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Carson Winter, Cohen Winter, Kenny Winter, Mark Berryman, Kirk Berryman, Roger Hamlin, Gary Davis, Steve Gautney and Steve Childers.
Mr. Tipper was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Ruby Tipper and sister, Carolyn Gautney. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Tipper; children, Brad (Tara) Tipper, Brian Tipper and Shana Tipper (Kenny) Winter; grandchildren, Baylee Tipper, Hallie Tipper, Carson Winter, Cohen Winter, Chelsey Daugherty and Colby Daugherty; sister, Rebecca Tipper Berryman; stepdaughter, Michelle (Bubba) Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Blakeleigh Kimbrough; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stem Cell Transplant Clinic, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at www.vanderbilthealth.com.
