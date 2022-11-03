TUSCUMBIA — Terry Wayne Battles, 67, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 3, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Al Burns will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. “Dub” Battles and Mary Joyce Battles; brother, Mark Battles.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Battles; son, Brett Battles (Sarah); daughter, Brooke Burns (AL); brother, Mike Battles; grandchildren, John Sawyer Battles, Ava Battles, Aalivia Burns, Cal Burns, Kenna, Jayden, Mason and Kohyn Butler.
Pallbearers will be Brett Battles, Mike Battles, Micah Battles, Walt West, Billy Cole and Michael Reatherford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
