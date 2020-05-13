FLORENCE — Terry Wayne Mitchell “Possum” of Florence, AL was born January 31, l944.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Smith Mitchell; daughters, Lora Ashley Mitchell, Terri Leigh Mitchell, Robin Theroux Mitchell; granddaughter, Alexandria Hope Mitchell; sister, Martha Jane M. Carpenter; brothers, Rauney L. Mitchell (Wanda) and William (Billy) J. Mitchell (Joyce) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Donald Mitchell Sr. and Lorah Grissom Mitchell; sister, Kathleen M. Gibbs and brother, Leonard Donald (L.D.) Mitchell Jr.
Terry was my rock, he was my everything. He was the most gentle, caring, and patient man I have ever known. He was the love of my life. He was a wonderful father to our girls and the best Papa to his granddaughter. He would always see the good in others and make a friend out of them.
He grew up on Colbert Heights Mountain. He graduated from Deshler High School in ‘62 and earned his nickname “Possum” when he took his fellow football players up the mountain to introduce them to possum hunting. He furthered his education at the University of South AL (Sewanee) on an academic scholarship. He continued football there but after a shoulder injury, he transferred in Auburn University where he fell in love with the Tigers. After his graduation in ‘67, his love of the Tigers never stopped. If he wasn’t watching them on TV or listening on the radio, he was there in person watching the eagle soar. He was a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Club, member of the Pike Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Auburn University and was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame.
Terry went on to work as a Federal Agent for 36 years. After his retirement, he went on to work as a self-employed enrolled agent. He also served in the Army National Guard of 34 years. He was a very selfless man. He dedicated his life to helping others and bringing joy in their lives.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Brewer, Robert Butterfield, Drew Finley, John Maner, John Martin, Mike Marino.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Deshler Class of 1962 football team, AU Pike Fraternity Brothers and Joe Wheeler Buddies.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions can be made in memory of Terry Wayne Mitchell ‘67 for a scholarship for deserving students at Auburn University from Shoals Area or any charity of your choice. Contributions can be made directly to: Auburn Alumni Association, 317 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36849 Attn: Scholarship Department.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented