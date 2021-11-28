MUSCLE SHOALS — Thadis Cullen Whitten, was born in Arkansas on August 3, 1932, and passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was a Korean War Veteran. He went into the National Guard, and, as a Master Sergeant, was the highest-ranking non-commissioned officer. His fellow comrades in arms affectionately referred to him as T. C. (Top Cat). He served his country with honor and pride for over forty-two years.
Cullen was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Dunaway Whitten, who was the love of his life; his daughter, Sherry Holt Whitten; his brother, Bobbie Whitten; his mother, Beatrice Utley; his father, Napoleon Crockett; and his grandparents, who he called “Daddy”, Cully Gurganus; and his wife, Vera Gurganus.
Cullen was survived in death by his daughter, Vicky Crawford, who he lived with for many years; his grandson, Eli Beaulieu, who was Papa’s shadow, and raised him like he was his own son; his granddaughter, Olivia Beaulieu Ruiz, who played a big role in his day to day care; his granddaughter, Angelia Pounders and her husband, Tyler; his grandson, Justin Bryant and his wife Mallorie; his grandson, Dallas Whitten; his great-grandchildren, Noah Pounders, Miguel Ruiz, Culley Ruiz, Damon Ruiz, Emmie Pounders, Jamison Bryant, and anxiously awaiting Jennings Bryant to make his arrival; and his dog Josan, who he was quick to point out meant “Girl” in Korean. She made every step he made.
Pallbearers will be Eli Beaulieu, Justin Bryant, Andrew Fredrick, J. C. Beaulieu, Miguel Ruiz, and Matt Parker.
Cullen donated to anything concerning veterans. Being a veteran, he felt obligated to help his brothers in arms.
He loved to farm and he was good at it. He loved to fish and he caught some monster catfish out of the Tennessee River.
One closing thought: Give your flowers to the living while they are still here. It’s too late when they’re gone. We felt no need for flowers, for we gave him his flowers on an everyday basis and he gave us ours. He blessed our lives as father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Thanks to Ernie Kilpatrick for all his help during our time of grief. A special thank you goes to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for the care and love they showed him. The kindness they showed our family will never be forgotten. Thank you all!
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
