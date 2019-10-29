LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Mrs. Thalia Melicks Gibson, 79, of Live Oak, Texas, formerly of Florence, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019. Visitation will be today, October 29, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 1 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum.
She is survived by be her husband of 60 years, Harold C. Gibson, Live Oak, TX, formerly of Florence; sisters, Judith Melicks of Frederick, MD, Ethel Jackson of Sheffield, AL; sons, Thomas M Gibson and wife, Mariaelena of Live Oak, TX, James C. Gibson of Syracuse, UT, Samuel J. Gibson of Memphis, TN; daughter, Ruth E. Kline and husband, Matthew of Lewisburg, TN; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jane A. Chambers; mother, Irvine C Melicks.
Pallbearers will be Thomas M. Gibson, James C. Gibson, Samuel J. Gibson, Matthew Kline, Thomas H. Gibson, Mathew Kline, Jr.
She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and a follower of Christ our Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
