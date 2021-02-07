MUSCLE SHOALS — July 10, 1941 to February 5th, 2021 — Thanna died peacefully at her home in Muscle Shoals on February 5th, 2021, after a four-year struggle with Dementia. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ray Ogle; her son, Dallon Ray Ogle Jr. (Jennifer); and daughter, Jill Ogle. She is survived by her granddaughter, Rachel Ogle; and sisters, Judy Berry, Beverly Stokes (Doug); and brother, Floyd Curtis, Jr. (Madge). She is preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Bishop, and parents, Annie Leatherwood Curtis and Floyd B. Curtis Sr.
Thanna was born in Loretto, Tennessee and was raised there much of her life. Her family moved to Leighton when she was a junior in high school. She graduated from Colbert County High School in 1959. She was a social worker in Madison and Lauderdale Counties before returning home to raise her family.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Russellville where she and her husband made their home for 44 years. While raising her children she was active in the High School Band Parents and many other organizations. Thanna was a fifteen-year survivor of colon cancer and was active in that support community.
Thanna was most at-home at her kitchen table in Russellville where friends gathered to share their joy, pain and lives. She always loved a Sunday afternoon drive, picnic or a game of Trivial Pursuit. She loved unconditionally, suffered quietly and helped generously even when she was in poor health.
Due to the lethality of the COVID-19 virus and especially since many of Thanna’s family and friends would be at higher risk, Thanna will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at the Gravel Hill Cemetery on Monday. The family invites all of her friends to drive by their home at 302 Mary Ellen Drive in Muscle Shoals in a celebration of her life on Monday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. There will be an usher at the entrance of Nathan Estates to help with instructions and to distribute materials for a guest register to be made afterwards. Please refrain from leaving your car for everyone’s safety.
At a later date perhaps, we will plan a celebration on blankets spread under a sunny spring sky with stick-fire roasted hotdogs and happy stories shared by all; The kind of day she would have loved.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association® at www.act.alz.org.
