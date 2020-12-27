FLORENCE — Thelma Brown, 98, died December 25, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are invited to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhomecom.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.