SHEFFIELD — Thelma Hall Dill, 89, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Nashville, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13th at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with her son, Loyd Dill, officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery.
Thelma was born March 6, 1931, in Russellville, Alabama, and was raised by her Aunts. She was a faithful member of Valdosta Baptist Church for many years. Thelma retired from Rogers Department Store where she worked for more than 30 years in the shoe department. Thelma was a fabulous baker and was an avid cat lover. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Bessie Hall; her brother, Clyde Hall; and her husband, Ernest F. Dill.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald W. Dill (Judy) and Loyd A. Dill (Susan); and lifelong friend and cousin, Ruth Jackson.
Memorial donations may be made to the Colbert County Animal Shelter, 5010 Missouri Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 or to the Nashville Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 140898, Nashville, TN 37214.
