TUSCUMBIA — Thelma Irene Vandiver, 92, of Tuscumbia died January 2, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow in the chapel. Gerald Pennington will officiate. Interment will be in Hyde Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dell Vandiver; brothers, Henry, Edward and Burnis Pennington; sister, Adele Mayfield; and special granddaughter, Candy Vandiver.
She is survived by her children, James Pennington (Judy), Melba Eddie (Roger), Linda Scott (Daniel Hand), Mildred Vandiver; grandchildren, Jimmy Pennington (Jenny), Angie O’neal (Shawn), Justin Pennington, Amy Gilbert (Ted), Tammy Horton (Jeff), Heidi Scott, Tonya Hicks (Steve); 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family offers thanks to housekeeper, Samantha Perry.
Visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave flowers and condolences to the Vandiver family.
