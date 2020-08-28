FLORENCE — Thelma Irene Crone Gaskins passed away on August 27, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born May 20, 1930 in Memphis and was the youngest child of Sam Ebert and Exer Lena Wilson Crone. She was a 1948 graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Memphis State University, a Master’s degree from Mississippi State College for Women and an Education Specialist degree in Reading from the University of Mississippi. She taught school in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama over a 27-year span. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church where she taught children’s Sunday School and choirs.
Mrs. Gaskins was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Sam Crone, Jr., and two sisters, Doris Bazemore and Geneva Mitchell as well as her husband of 65 years, Aubrey M. Gaskins. She is survived by three children, Mack Gaskins (Ann), Steve Gaskins and Bobsy Gaskins Ingram (Bill) as well as nine grandchildren, Jane Meigs (Keith), Melissa Taylor (Sammy), Wilson Gaskins, Rebecca Morton (Josh), Sam Gaskins (Madelyn), Rachel Gaskins, Emma Grace Gaskins, Eliza Ingram and Caroline Ingram, four great-grandchildren, Bennett Meigs, Hadley Gaskins, Charlotte Gaskins and Silas Morton, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Highland Baptist Church, 219 Simpson St., Florence AL 35630 or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A visitation will be held for Mrs. Gaskins on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. and graveside to follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented