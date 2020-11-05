COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Thelma Jean Brison Gallaher of Collinwood, Tennessee passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born on August 5, 1932 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to Bud and Uda Daniel Brison.
Upon retirement from Genesco, she enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening and cooking for family and friends. She was a member of Millrock Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, J.C. Gallaher, who passed on February 4, 2018 and is survived by a daughter, Melody Cross and husband, Ed Cross of Florence, Alabama and a son, Brett Gallaher of Collinwood, Tennessee.
Mrs. Gallaher was a beloved nanny to grandchildren, Tyler Hallmark and wife, Liz of North Potomac, Maryland, Dustin Gallaher and wife, Brittany of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, Carson Hallmark and wife, Jordan of Dallas, Texas, Craig Gallaher and wife, Ally of Iron City, Tennessee, Laney Gallaher of San Diego, California and a great-grandson, Owen Gallaher. She is also survived by a sister, Dianne Butler and husband, Larry, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank her special sitters and the staff of Boyd Cottages Assisted Living, the staff of El Reposo Nursing Facility and the nurses and doctors at NAMC who cared for her in her final days.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Shawnette Memory Gardens in Collinwood, Tennessee with Bro. Joel Wallace officiating and Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Craig Gallaher, Larry Butler, Kevin Butler, Brian Thrasher, Blaine Thrasher, Jerry Roberson and Roger Brison.
For the graveside visitation and services, the family requests that everyone attending to please practice physical distancing and wear a mask. Masks will be provided for anyone that has need of one. Considering the current restrictions of COVID-19, the family plans to host a celebration of her life this summer with family and friends.
