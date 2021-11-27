RUSSELLVILLE — Thelma Jean Gibson died November 24, 2021. A memorial family service will be held today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.