LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Thelma Louise Bates, 94, died November 7, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.