BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Thelma Louise Northcutt, 95, died October 27, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery. She was a teacher for 43 years. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.