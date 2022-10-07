KILLEN — Thelma Mae Risner Brown, 88, of Killen, passed away October 5, 2022. She was a native of Wayne and Lawrence counties in Tennessee. She lived in Killen, Alabama for over 40 years. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Killen. She was a devoted pastor’s wife and married for 52 years. She loved her church family and children. She taught Sunday School, played the piano and sang in church.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ronnie Jones and Rev. Robert Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mark Brown, Patrick Brown, Luke Brown, Collin Brown, Brady Brown, and Matthew Brown.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Brown; son, James F. Brown, Jr.; daughter, Cathy K. Benedict; grandson, Cody Benedict; granddaughter, Melaina Brown; parents, Charles and Ruby Risner; sister, Ava Jones; and brothers, Joel, Doyle, and Daniel Risner.
She is survived by her sons, Mark W. Brown (Tammy) of Rogersville, and Patrick D. Brown of Killen; brother, Eual Risner of Collinwood, TN; sisters, Wanda Risner, Evelyn Hyde, Teresa Fisher Risner of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Glenda Lamar of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Collin, Brady, Luke, Kimberly, Matthew, Jimmy, Tabitha, Brandice, and Charity; and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cedar View Assisted Living and Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home staff family; Dr. David Bachofer, Dr. Mike McLeary and Dr. Saquib Anjum. Words can’t express our gratitude for their care and compassion.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
