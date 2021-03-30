ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE — Thelma South Wiggins, 91, died March 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was retired from Dura Automotive Systems.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.