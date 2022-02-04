TUSCUMBIA — Thelma Sue Patterson Hodges, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
Thelma Sue was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Helen and Lawrence W Patterson, Sr., and several siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie “Jack” R. Hodges, Sr.; daughter, Marlinia Hodges; son, Jackie “Randy” R. Hodges, Jr. (Melissa); granddaughters, Amber Hodges and Autumn Harris; and great-granddaughter, Michelle Brooke “Mickey B”; siblings, Sissy Willard, Buddy Patterson, Jr., Debbie Moore, Marie Flannigan, and Nancy Letson; and a special aunt, Leona Fountain.
Special thanks go to the Hampton Heights Church Family, the Third Floor IDU Nurses and Covid Doctors, and the Third Floor Central Nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
