HAMILTON — Theo Bobo Jr., 69, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.Visitation will be held Monday, from 10:30 to 11 a.m, at Marion County Funeral Home.There will be a private family service to follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.