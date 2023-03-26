TUSCUMBIA — Theo Isbell, 92, of Tuscumbia died on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel. Bro. Greg Beasley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a long-time member of Valley Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rae Daily Isbell; father, Alvin K. Isbell; mother, Effie Isbell; six brothers; two sisters; one niece; and two nephews.
He is survived by his son, Gordon Isbell (Lynn); daughter’s, Nina Isbell Cox (Steve) and Julia Isbell Gray (Doug); grandchildren, Trinity Gray Roy (Bradley), Sarah Cox McCroskey (Dennis), Anthony Cox, Lindsey Isbell Wray (Tanner), Jamey Isbell Lopp (Eric), and Clint Isbell (Amanda); twelve great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff at the Neighborhood at Sheffield who cared for him for nine years; and a special thanks to the staff at Helen Keller Hospital who so lovingly cared for him during his last days.
