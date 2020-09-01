FLORENCE — Theo “Bubba” Williford Jr., 71, of Florence, AL passed away on August 28, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
A private graveside service for family will be held at Florence Cemetery with a memorial/celebration of his life held later in the fall. Theo was a lifelong native of Florence, graduated from Coffee High School, served his country during the Vietnam War in the Navy and retired from a career in industrial maintenance.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen E. Jones and parents, Theo Williford Sr. “Boney” and Doris Juanita Tompkins.
Survivors include his children Damon Williford, Trevor Williford; grandchildren, Tyler Williford, Kelsi Williford and Cody Patterson; great-grandchildren, MariaAnn Marlin and Alexandra Marlin; and brother, Peter Williford.
Condolences may be posted on Theo’s Facebook page.
