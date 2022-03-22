MUSCLE SHOALS — Theodore Winston “Ted” Albright, 66, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama died March 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Winston Albright; father, Colonel Clay D. Albright, Jr.; brother, Clay Dan Albright, III; and son, Michael S. Albright.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Albright; twin sons, Theodore Winston “T.J.” Albright and Trenton Winston Albright; sister, Helen Patricia Albright Shaw of Kernersville, NC; brother, Jon M. Albright of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Michael Gavin (Albright) Dickens, Skyler Albright, and Theodore Winston “Tre” Albright, III.
Ted was a graduate of Deshler High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a former Deputy for the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway.
Funeral services will be private.
