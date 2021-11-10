MOULTON — Theresa Ann Myers, 62, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Enon Cemetery. Theresa was the mother of Stacy, Nick and Jeremy.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.