RUSSELLVILLE — Theresa Fletcher Qualls, 48, died April 24, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

