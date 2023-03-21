LEIGHTON — Theresa Jane Pounders, 63, died March 19, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 at Spring Valley Baptist Church with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Larry Pounders.

