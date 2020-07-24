FLORENCE — Theresa Joyce Robinson, 85, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after an extended illness. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Center Star and a founding member of the Busy Bee’s. She loved to cook and to share her cooking with her family and friends. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Visitation will be today, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Funeral services to follow with Bill Steen and Dale Cooper officiating, burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Lillie Ezell; sisters, Elizabeth Gresham and Angela Hice; brothers, Hilton Ezell, Ronald Ezell, Pat Ezell, Bill Ezell and Larry Ezell; and adopted son, Johnnie Ezell.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sidney P. Robinson; daughters, Cindy Barnett (Tony), Paula Williams (Paul), special adopted daughter, Shelia Masonia Killen (Johnny); grandchildren, Brian Barnett (fiancee`, Katie Wendt), Chase Barnett, Robin Parks (Chris), and Zachary Williams (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Owen, Samuel, and Sawyer Parks; brother, Jimmy D. Ezell (Beverly); sister, Doris Hites; sisters-in-law, Linda, Kathy and Peggy Ezell; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
Active pallbearers will be Victor Bailey, Mark Gresham, Teddy Richey, Dale Cooper, Greg Ezell, and Earl Walton.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, Building Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.greenviewmemorial.com.
