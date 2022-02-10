LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Theresa Lou French, 67, died February 6, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Loretto Memorial Gardens. She was a member of the Church of the Living God.

