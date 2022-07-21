ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Theresia “Pigg” Washington, 36, formerly of Florence, died July 17, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at noon at Greater Fellowship Church, Sheffield with burial in Greenview Cemetery.

