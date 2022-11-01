RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas A. Franks Jr. age 97, of Russellville, passed from this life on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Mr. Franks was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, LaRue V. Taylor Franks; brothers, Charles, Franklin, and James; sister, Louise.
He is survived by two sons, Michael, and wife Robin, and Carl; one granddaughter, Samantha and husband Kyle.
Mr. Franks was a lifelong resident of Franklin County, mostly in Russellville, except for the time in the Army, during World War II. He served in both European and South Pacific theaters as a combat engineer with the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed by Robbins Tire and Rubber Company before attending Florence State University, where he earned a B.S. degree. He attended Vanderbilt’s School for Educational Administrators, Peabody College, earning a Master’s degree and completed additional study at the University of Alabama and Auburn University. He also served on Auburn University’s advisory staff for two years. He was employed by the Russellville Board of Education for over 30 years, serving most of them as principal of Russellville Middle School. The five best things that ever happened to him were his wife, his two boys, his granddaughter, the U.S. Army and working in the Russellville School System.
There will be a visitation held at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville today, November 1, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. The graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented