RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas Alton Howard, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 following an extended illness.
Mr. Howard was born August 19, 1944 in Belgreen, Alabama to Robert T.L. and Lottie Howard. He graduated from Belgreen High School in 1963, and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army in 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Saigon and later worked in the Pentagon as a switchboard operator. He married Shirley Edmond on December 23, 1966 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. He attended Northwest Junior College and University of North Alabama. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed working as a meat cutter for 45 years and was always friendly to everyone he met. He was a member of Russellville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, July 23, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be Brother Mike Morrow. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 52 years, Shirley Edmond Howard; children, Lance Howard, Michael Howard (wife, Sharon), Johnna Morrow (husband, Michael); grandchildren, Katie and Ethan Howard, Jessica and Jodie Morrow; brothers, Delon Howard, Arnell Howard (wife, Lisa); father-in-law, John Edmond; brother-in-law, Graton Hester; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert T.L. Howard; mother, Lottie Bolton Howard; four brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rustic Youth Camp (RYC) or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
