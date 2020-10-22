FLORENCE

Thomas Amos Barnett, Jr., 80, died October 20, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Florence. The graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Springhill MB Church Cemetery, Florence.

